Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson reveal another round of the Twins Of Evil tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have announced another co-headline tour.

The pair hooked up for a run of North America shows last summer on The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour – and they’ve decided to do it all again.

This round is called The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour, and it’ll get under way at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on July 9, and conclude at Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18.

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale on Friday (February 22) at 10am local time.

To coincide with last year’s tour, Zombie and Manson collaborated on a cover of Beatles classic Helter Skelter.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the song, Zombie said: “We had been talking about doing something together for these shows – that he should come onstage during my set and we’d do a song. But we couldn’t think of what song.

“After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, The obvious song is Helter Skelter. It’s so obvious that neither one of us thought of it! And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don’t we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it?

“That way, rather than just doing some impromptu jam together, now the fans will go, ‘Oh, there’s the song I’ve already heard, and now they’re doing it.’”

Find a full list of the pair’s 2019 tour dates below.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies tour

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH