Rob Reed Releases Trailer Ahead Of Dr. Who Single

Rob Reed has released a teaser trailer ahead of the release of his prog re-working of the Dr. Who TV theme.

Reed has re-recorded the music with Mike Oldfield producer and Sanctuary collaborator Tom Newman and folk musician Les Penning (known for his work with Oldfield on Ommadawn), who both appear in the new video.

“ We had trouble getting a Tardis…. not something you usually say,” Reed tells Prog. “Eventually we found one at a lighthouse in Newport, as you do! They also had a Dalek. On a bloody freezing day, just after Christmas, it must have looked really weird to passing holiday makers, the site of two elderly statesmen of pro battling it out, along side a fully outfitted Cyberman. Les was the new Doctor, with his young assistant and Tom Newman played the Evil Dunnit. When I was a youngster in my bedroom listening to Ommadawn and Tubular Bells, I never thought I would involved in such madness. But what a unforgettable day. I can’t wait for everybody to see the finished video. It’s amazing!”

The single will be released on March 2 as a special limited edition 12” blue vinyl and as an 8-track CD. They will be available from Reed’s official website or from Burning Shed.