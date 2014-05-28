Rob Halford, Opeth and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's the middle of the week and the weather's turned to crap, so what are you going to do? You can't go out and drink 'cause your mates probably haven't been paid yet, so hang out with us and the Metal Hammer Radio Show.

Join us at 9pm for three hours of the best heavy metal, including the debut album from our recent guest Rob Halford – you can’t get more metal than that, can you? Well we’re backing it up with killer tunes from Soilwork, Opeth, Tesseract, Black Breath, Age Of Taurus, Black Light Burns and Rise To Remain.

But as we’re sure you’re aware, we love to talk. And news has reached the very cluttered Hammer desk that the once extinct European bison is set to roam the forests of Romania again. This is big news for fans of all horned beasts – which we are – and this got us thinking…

Which dead musician would you like to see resurrected for one final show and why?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.