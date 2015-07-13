Blackmore in £750,000 lawsuit

Ritchie Blackmore has launched a £750,000 lawsuit against two former management companies.

He believes he’s owed the money from underpayments stretching back to Deep Purple’s early days.

And one former director of the companies has already admitted the guitarist is owed at least £480,000.

Blackmore has taken action against HEC Enterprises and Deep Purple (Overseas), which were sued in 2003 by band members Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice. While a settlement was reached, Blackmore was not involved.

Now the Daily Mail reports that his legal documents demand £102,318 from HEC and £607,797 from DP(O), while asking for £43,400 costs associated with commissioning his own audit.

Blackmore last week revealed he was planning a brief return to playing rock music in 2016 – although Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner wasn’t likely to be involved, despite recent suggestions. The guitarist said: “We’ll probably play three or four shows in June. That’s all.”

Blackmore’s Night release 10th album All Our Yesterdays on September 18.