Rise Against name album No.7

By Metal Hammer  

Follow-up to Endgame due in July, with single out next week

null

Rise Against will launch their seventh album next month, the band have confirmed.

The Black Market is to be released on July 14, and it’ll be preceded by a single entitled _I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore _on June 10.

Singer Tim McIllrath says: “Rise Against has always been a political band – but also a personal band. We’ve always had songs that have a foot in both worlds. This album is a lot more introspective to me.”

The Black Market follows 2011’s Endgame. The band have booked a number of US festival appearances over the summer.

Watch the video teaser on Rise Against’s website.