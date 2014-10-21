Riot V trail first album without Reale

Riot V – formerly known as Riot – have released a trailer for upcoming album Unleash The Fire – their first without late leader Mark Reale.

He died in 2012 following a lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease, a year after reunion release Immortal Soul. The band changed their name to Riot V following his death.

They recently said: “This is a very important time in our 30-year-plus existence. We were not sure about the future of the band. But continuous support from our fans, labels, media and family – including Mark’s father, Tony Reale – we forge ahead in Riot and Mark’s honour.”

Unleash The Fire is released on October 27 as a digipak with bonus track, double-gatefold coloured vinyl also with bonus track, standard CD and digital download.

Tracklist