Riot V trail first album without Reale

By Classic Rock  

View promo for Unleash The Fire, due for launch next week

null

Riot V – formerly known as Riot – have released a trailer for upcoming album Unleash The Fire – their first without late leader Mark Reale.

He died in 2012 following a lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease, a year after reunion release Immortal Soul. The band changed their name to Riot V following his death.

They recently said: “This is a very important time in our 30-year-plus existence. We were not sure about the future of the band. But continuous support from our fans, labels, media and family – including Mark’s father, Tony Reale – we forge ahead in Riot and Mark’s honour.”

Unleash The Fire is released on October 27 as a digipak with bonus track, double-gatefold coloured vinyl also with bonus track, standard CD and digital download.

Tracklist

  1. Ride Hard Live Free

  2. Metal Warrior

  3. Fall From The Sky

  4. Bring The Hammer Down

  5. Unleash The Fire

  6. Land Of The Rising Sun

  7. Kill To Survive

  8. Return Of The Outlaw

  9. Immortal

  10. Take Me Back

  11. Fight Fight Fight

  12. Until We Meet Again (bonus track)