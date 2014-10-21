Riot V trail first album without Reale

Riot V – formerly known as Riot – have released a trailer for upcoming album Unleash The Fire – their first without late leader Mark Reale.
He died in 2012 following a lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease, a year after reunion release Immortal Soul. The band changed their name to Riot V following his death.
They recently said: “This is a very important time in our 30-year-plus existence. We were not sure about the future of the band. But continuous support from our fans, labels, media and family – including Mark’s father, Tony Reale – we forge ahead in Riot and Mark’s honour.”
Unleash The Fire is released on October 27 as a digipak with bonus track, double-gatefold coloured vinyl also with bonus track, standard CD and digital download.
Tracklist
Ride Hard Live Free
Metal Warrior
Fall From The Sky
Bring The Hammer Down
Unleash The Fire
Land Of The Rising Sun
Kill To Survive
Return Of The Outlaw
Immortal
Take Me Back
Fight Fight Fight
Until We Meet Again (bonus track)