Riot V back with first record since Reale's death

Riot V have revealed details of their first album since the death of Mark Reale.

Unleash The Fire is released on Monday, October 27 and is the band’s first record since 2011’s reunion album Immortal Soul.

Riot changed their name to Riot V after guitarist Reale died in 2012 following a lifelong battle with Crohn’s disease. The name change was in recognition of the fact 56-year-old Reale was the last remaining original member of the group.

The band was asked by Mark’s family to continue in his honour and will dedicate the new effort to him.

Unleash The Fire will be available as a digipak version with one bonus tack, a double gatefold coloured vinyl version with one bonus track, as a standard version and as a digital download.

Unleash The Fire digipak tracklist