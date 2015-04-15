Riot tribute will raise funds for Reale's father

A Riot tribute album featuring covers by a host of rock acts is being released this month.

Thunder And Steel Down Under is issued on april 24 via Skol Records and includes contributions from Crystal Viper, Alpha Tiger and Night Demon.

Only 1000 copies of the CD will be available, with proceeds going to Tony Reale – the father of late Riot guitarist and founder Mark Reale who died in 2012 from complications related to Crohn’s disease.

After his death, the surviving band members changed their name to Riot V and released an album called Unleash The Fire.

Skol says of the covers album: “Thunder And Steel Down Under is not a usual compilation with bunch of cover songs. It’s a celebration of the Riot and Mark Reale legacies, and a homage paid by both American and European bands and musicians who were influenced by this premier act.”

THUNDER AND STEEL DOWN UNDER TRACKLIST