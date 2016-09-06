Ringo Starr's Beatles White Album 'most expensive ever'

A rare copy of Beatles’ 1968 White Album previously owned by Ringo Starr has been named the most expensive vinyl record ever sold at auction.

The drummer’s personal copy of the work, a first pressing bearing the number 0000001, had been stored in a vault for 35 years and was in “near mint condition” when it fetched $790,000 at a Los Angeles auction in December. The sale now features in the Guinness World Records.

The record was sold along with 1300 other items belonging to Starr, including artwork and heirlooms, to raise money for his charity, the Lotus Foundation. The collection included the drum kit that he played on Beatles hits including Can’t Buy Me Love and I Want to Hold Your Hand, which sold at auction for £1.4 million.

In other Beatles memorabilia-related news, a rare 1958 recording console used by the Fab Four at Abbey Road Studios is also up for sale.

REDD.37, named after its design team at EMI’s Record Engineering Developent Department, was a desk which was used by the Beatles throughout their career – including their final album Let It Be in 1970. A preview video can be seen below.

Vintage King Audio, selling the console, say: “Whether you’re looking to own a piece of history or trying to capture the magic of the ’60s London rock scene in your studio, this REDD.37 package is the ultimate combination of function, form and style.”

For more information, visit Vintage King’s website.

Starr recently said not enough is being done to help younger bands make it in the music industry.

