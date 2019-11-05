Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announce 2020 tour

Ringo Starr has announced details of a 2020 tour with his All-Starr Band.

Starr, Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart will play a total of 20 dates across North America in the spring – kicking off with two nights at the Casino Rama in Ontario on May 29 and 30, and wrapping up with a performance at Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall in Florida on June 28.

The news comes after the release last month of Starr’s new album What’s My Name, which features a guest contribution from his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

Starr also recently released his new book Another Day In The Life through Genesis Publications. The third in his series which began with Postcards From The Boys in 2003 and continued with 2013’s Photograph features a look at the world through Ringo's eyes and includes photographs and moments from throughout his career.

Find a full list of tour dates dates below.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band 2020 tour

May 29: Rama Casino Rama, ON

May 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Jun 02: New York Beacon Theater, NY

Jun 03: New York Beacon Theater, NY

Jun 05: New York Beacon Theater, NY

Jun 09: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME (with The Avett Brothers)

Jun 10: Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre, MA (with The Avett Brothers)

Jun 11: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with The Avett Brothers)

Jun 13: Providence Performing Arts Center, RI

Jun 14: Asbury Park Paramount Theatre, NJ

Jun 16: Baltimore Modell Lyric Theatre, MD

Jun 17: Baltimore Modell Lyric Theatre, MD

Jun 19: Lenox Tanglewood, MA

Jun 20: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jun 21: Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House, PA

Jun 23: Atlanta Cobb Energy Centre, GA

Jun 24: Atlanta Cobb Energy Centre, GA

Jun 26: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL (with Edgar Winter opening)

Jun 27: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Jun 28: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL (with Edgar Winter opening)