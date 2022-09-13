Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today

By Liz Scarlett
published

Rina Sawayama has shared a new single, Hurricanes, lifted from her soon-to-be-released album Hold The Girl

Rina Sawayama
(Image credit: Rina Sawayama)

Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit.

Hurricanes is the fifth single from the new record, following the previously-released tracks Phantom, Hold The Girl, Catch Me In The Air and This Hell.

The song itself is a powerfully mood-boosting pop/rock ballad that together, coupled with its melancholy lyrics, feels cathartic.

As Sawayama sings poignant lines during the chorus such as 'So won’t you give me a sign if you're really there? / 'Cause I've been lost inside waiting on a prayer / Until I find your door, until the wind blows north / I'm running, I'm running, running into hurricanes', she's joined by confetti cannoning instrumentals of driving guitars and crashing percussion. 

This autumn, the Japanese–British singer-songwriter will kick off her Hold The Girl tour across the UK and Ireland, starting on October 12 in Glasgow, before heading off to Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham and Brighton, closing with a hometown show at London's 5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton.

The following month, Sawayama will begin the US trek, commencing in Brooklyn, New York on November 1 and coming to an end on November 23 in LA.

Listen to Hurricanes below:

The singer has also lined up a number of instore appearances around the release of Hold The Girl: full details below.

A post shared by Rina Sawayama (@rinasonline) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Earlier this month, Sawayama received “the blessing of ABBA” for her new song This Hell, after being accused of mimicking the guitar riff from the Swedish pop royalty's hit Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

Rina Sawayama tour dates:

Oct 12: Glasgow SWG3
Oct 13: Glasgow SWG3
Oct 15: Dublin Olympia Theatre
Oct 18: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 20: Manchester Academy
Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy
Oct 23: Brighton Dome
Oct 26: Brixton O2 Academy, London
Nov 01: Brooklyn Great Hall at Avant Gardner, NY
Nov 04: Boston Roadrunner, MA
Nov 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Nov 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Nov 08: Atlanta The Eastern, GA
Nov 09: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Nov 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Nov 12: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX
Nov 13: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Nov 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ
Nov 18: San Diego SOMA, CA
Nov 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Nov 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  