Rina Sawayama's new single Hurricanes is the sparkling hit of sunshine you need today

Rina Sawayama has shared the uplifting new track, Hurricanes, taken from her forthcoming album, Hold The Girl, which is scheduled to arrive on September 16 via Dirty Hit.

Hurricanes is the fifth single from the new record, following the previously-released tracks Phantom, Hold The Girl, Catch Me In The Air and This Hell.

The song itself is a powerfully mood-boosting pop/rock ballad that together, coupled with its melancholy lyrics, feels cathartic.



As Sawayama sings poignant lines during the chorus such as 'So won’t you give me a sign if you're really there? / 'Cause I've been lost inside waiting on a prayer / Until I find your door, until the wind blows north / I'm running, I'm running, running into hurricanes', she's joined by confetti cannoning instrumentals of driving guitars and crashing percussion.

This autumn, the Japanese–British singer-songwriter will kick off her Hold The Girl tour across the UK and Ireland, starting on October 12 in Glasgow, before heading off to Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester, Birmingham and Brighton, closing with a hometown show at London's 5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton.

The following month, Sawayama will begin the US trek, commencing in Brooklyn, New York on November 1 and coming to an end on November 23 in LA.

Listen to Hurricanes below:

The singer has also lined up a number of instore appearances around the release of Hold The Girl: full details below.

Earlier this month, Sawayama received “the blessing of ABBA” for her new song This Hell, after being accused of mimicking the guitar riff from the Swedish pop royalty's hit Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).

Oct 12: Glasgow SWG3

Oct 13: Glasgow SWG3

Oct 15: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Oct 18: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 20: Manchester Academy

Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy

Oct 23: Brighton Dome

Oct 26: Brixton O2 Academy, London

Nov 01: Brooklyn Great Hall at Avant Gardner, NY

Nov 04: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Nov 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 06: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 08: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Nov 09: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Nov 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Nov 12: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX

Nov 13: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 16: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Nov 18: San Diego SOMA, CA

Nov 21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Nov 23: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA