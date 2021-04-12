Rina Sawayama reworks her LGBTQ+ anthem Chosen Family with Elton John

Rina Sawayama is releasing a new version of her LGBTQ+ anthem Chosen Family in collaboration with Elton John. The single will receive its world premiere on Zane Lowe’s BEATS1 show at 5pm on April 14, with the video premiering at 6pm that same evening on YouTube.

The original version of the song appears on Sawayama’s debut album, Sawayama, which was released in April 2020 by Dirty Hit.

Speaking about the song and Elton John’s cameo, Sawayama says: “It was such a joy and honour to rework Chosen Family with the legendary Elton John. The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget. I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts. Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

The pop star will tour the UK in November:



09 November Manchester, Albert Hall

11 November Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union

13 November Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

15 November Birmingham, Institute

16 November London @ Electric Brixton - SOLD OUT

17 November London @ Roundhouse – SOLD OUT