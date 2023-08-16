Rick Wakeman teams up with Jah Wobble and Chester Thompson for new track Io

Rick Wakeman has teamed up with former PiL bassist Jah Wobble and former Frank Zappa, Weather Report and Genesis drummer Chester Thompson for a powerhouse of a track driven by a forceful Wakeman keyboard solo, entitled Io, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from a new The Fusion Syndicate album, A Speedway On Saturn’s Rings, which is to be released through Cleopatra Records on September 22.

The upcoming album also features appearances from Al Di Meola, Jerry Goodman (Weather Report), Jan Akkerman, Bootsy Collins, Didier Malherbe (Gong), Steve Stevens, Chris Poland (Megadeth), Alphonso Johnson (Weather Report) and more.

The Fusion Syndicate first appeared in 2012 with the release of their self-titled studio album, which was produced by Yes bassist Billy Sherwood. As with Sherwood's The Prog Collective series, The Fusion Syndicate collects musicians from the prog and jazz fusion world to create new fusion-based music.

A Speedway On Saturn’s Rings also includes bonus tracks, all new remixes of tracks from the first FS album which include Billy Sheehan, Mel Collins, Derek Sherinian and more.

Pre-order A Speedway On Saturn’s Rings.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

The Fusion Syndicate: A Speedway On Saturn’s Rings

1. A Speedway On Saturn's Rings feat. Al Di Meola, Jah Wobble (Public Image Ltd.), Chester Thompson (Genesis / Brand X)

2. Planet 15 feat. Chris Poland (Megadeth)

3. Io feat. Rick Wakeman (Yes)

4. Escape From The Black Hole feat. Angelo Moore (Fishbone)

5. The Bottle feat. Bootsy Collins (Parliament), Brian Jackson (Gil Scott Heron), Fernando Perdomo, Carmine Appice (Cactus / Vanilla Fudge)

6. Blasting Off feat. Jan Akkerman (Focus)

7. Lunar Rover On Mars feat. Didier Malherbe (Gong)

8. Coming Back Home feat. Steve Stevens, Alphonso Johnson (Weather Report)

BONUS TRACKS (2023 MIXES) [CD & DIGITAL ONLY]

9. Random Acts Of Science feat Rick Wakeman (Yes), Jerry Goodman (Mahavishnu Orchestra), Nik Turner (Hawkwind), Jimmy Haslip (Yellowjackets / Alan Holdsworth)

10. Stone Cold Infusion feat. Steve Stevens, Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater / Liquid Tension Experiment), Mel Collins (King Crimson), Colin Edwin (Porcupine Tree), Billy Cobham (Mahavishnu Orchestra)

11. Molecular Breakdown feat. Jay Beckenstein (Spyro Gyra), Billy Sheehan (Steve Vai), Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree), David Sancious (The E Street Band)

12. Particle Accelerations feat. Larry Coryell, Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater / Black Country Communion), Eric Marienthal (Chick Corea Elektric Band), Chester Thompson (Genesis / Brand X)