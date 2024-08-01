Rick Wakeman pens new adaptation of Yes music for vinyl release

Rick Wakeman has adapted the music from his former band Yes for a new, limited edition vinyl release.

Yessonata will be released through Esoteric Records on October 4 and is a new piece for piano composed by Wakeman from various Yes tracks. The inspiration behind the new piece was the new medley The Yes Suite, which Wakeman adapted for his band and choir and which they performed at his now legendary concert at the prestigious London Palladium.

With The Yes Suite proving so popular Wakemn has now written another adaptation, this time for solo piano. Yessonata has already been performed on his Final One Man Solo Tour of North and South America earlier this year. The piece contains more than 30 musical fragments of Yes music that Rick was a part of.

Yessonata is backed with The King Arthur Piano Suite, a piano adaptation of the main themes and melodies from Wakeman's 1974 album The Myths and Legends of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table. A timely adaptation as it's the music that the BBC use to introduce their recent General Election coverage.

Pre-order Yessonata.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)