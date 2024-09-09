Rick Wakeman leads tributes for Sky and War Of The Worlds bassist Herbie Flowers

Rick Wakeman has led the tributes from the music world to Sky and War Of The Worlds bassist Herbie Flowers, who died over the weekend, aged 86.

It was thanks to Flowers that Wakeman performed the now-famous stylophone solo on David Bowie's 1969 single Space Oddity after the bassist bet Bowie he would be unable to sneak the toy instrument into a song.

"Totally gutted to hear of the passing of the great Herbie Flowers," Wakeman wrote on X. "At a quick guess I reckon we played on at least 50 records together as well as touring with the band Sky in Australia . Not only a fabulous bass player and musician but also a true gent and a very funny man too."

David Bowie's estate also paid tribute to Flowers, who also featured on the Space Oddity album as well as 1974's Diamond Dogs, saying, "His work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here. Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

As well as Sky, Flowers was also a founding member of late 60s/early 70s pop group Blue Mink, CCS, alongside blues legend Alexis Korner as well as a member of the very final line-up of T-Rex. He also worked with Camel, Elton John, Bryan Ferry, Cat Stevens, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr among others.

He was also famous for playing bass on Lou Reed's 1972 singe Walk On The Wild Side and David Essex's 1973 hit Rock On, and composed the novelty song Grandad, made famous by Dad's Army star Clive Dunn

Pink Floyd/Saucerful Of Secrets bassist Guy Pratt wrote, " RIP a true legend of the instrument. There was only one Herbie Flowers." while guitarist and producer Chris Spedding added: "RIP Herbie Flowers. You’ll no doubt be seeing lots of tributes to this man’s unique contribution to music over the last 5 or 6 decades - all of that is true. But I want to talk about the man I knew. The man I feel blessed to have known and loved for most of that time: Herb was the funniest, kindest and most generous of men and I will miss him terribly. Rest easy old chap."