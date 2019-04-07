Trending

Rick Wakeman, Jeff Wayne and Kevin Peek's Beyond The Planets gets vinyl reissue

Limited edition, hand-numbered signed reissue now available for pre-order...

(Image: © Sergione Infuso/Corbis - Getty)

Beyond The Planets, the 1985 album that was a reworking of Gustav Holst's classical favourite, The Planets, featuring the music of Rick Wakeman, Jeff Wayne and Sky's Kevin Peek, is to be reissued on clear, 180g vinyl, on a limited run of just 100 copies.

Narrated by the late Patrick Allen, the contemporary take and featuring an overture from Wayne and a new finale from Wakeman, and with Peek adding guitar, the album  gave the music a progressive rock makeover.

The new, limited edition, which is signed by Wakeman, is available for pre-order here, and released by The Strictly Limited Edition Vinyl Company.

