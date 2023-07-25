“I got rick rolled but it was worth it”: Someone has covered Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up in the style of Deftones and it’s actually shockingly good

Social media singer/songwriter Mac Glocky has covered Rick Astley’s now iconic debut single Never Gonna Give You Up in the style of nu metal favourites Deftones, and the result is stunning the internet.

The Californian musician uploaded his cover to social media on Saturday (July 22) in response to a fan comment demanding the mash-up. The rendition leans heavily on Chino Moreno and co.’s Around The Fur-era sound, layering lengthy vocal melodies atop seven-string guitars.

“I wish it was on Spotify not ironically,” the top comment beneath the Instagram video declares. Another fan writes: “I had to get rick rolled to watch this but it was worth it.”

“Please say there is a full track of this somewhere,” says yet another wowed commenter. “You nailed it!”

Based in Deftones' hometown, Sacramento, Glocky (real name Zach MacLachlan) is self-described as “a singer, songwriter, TikToker, YouTuber, and multi-instrumentalist”. He’s previously released a Deftones-inspired cover of Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song called Def Zeppelin and an interpretation of Green Day’s Brain Stew in the style of System Of A Down, as well as his own original material.

Watch Glocky’s unique Never Gonna Give You Up cover below:

A post shared by @macglocky A photo posted by on

In March 2022, it was announced that Deftones had parted ways with their longtime bassist Sergio Vega, who replaced the late Chi Cheng in 2009.



“Our respective management had a conversation to discuss a new contract and they offered me the same deal,” Vega, a founding member of New York post-hardcore group Quicksand, explained in an Instagram video statement at the time. “At that point, it was clear there was no opportunity for growth for me, so I declined the offer.”

Deftones have no new music or future tour dates scheduled at present.