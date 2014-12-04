Rhys Marsh shares Brightest Day

Rhys Marsh has premiered the video for his track Burn The Brightest Day via Prog.

It’s the third single from The Autumn Ghost mainman’s debut solo album, Sentiment, released last month.

Marsh tells Prog: “Burn The Brightest Day is one of the most direct things I’ve ever recorded, both musically and lyrically. I filmed the video round the corner from my studio one sunny morning. I really love the retro nostalgia feel.”

The Norwegian-based singer, songwriter and producer says of Sentiment: “It’s my darkest and noisiest album so far. That encouraged me to step away from my comfort zones and really delve into more personal matters.”

It’s on sale now via Burning Shed.