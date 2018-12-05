Revisit the 90s with a pair of live Phil Collins reissues

Two of Phil Collins’ live albums from the 90s are to be reissued early next year.
Serious Hits… Live! and A Hot Night In Paris will both arrive on February 1 via Rhino Records, with the releases part of Collins’ reissue campaign which began in November 2016 under the Take A Look At Me Now banner.
Serious Hits… Live! was originally released in 1990 and was recorded at various stadium and arena shows throughout his Seriously, Live! world tour.
It includes some of Collins’ best-loved tracks, including In The Air Tonight, You Can’t Hurry Love, Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now), Another Day In Paradise and his collaboration with Philip Bailey, Easy Lover.
Meanwhile, 1999’s A Hot Night In Paris focused on instrumental jazz makeovers of some of Collins solo tracks, along with covers and Genesis songs.
Both albums will be reissued on CD, LP and on digital platforms.
Collins will tour Australia and New Zealand in January and February next year, before returning to Europe next summer for further shows.
Phil Collins: Serious Hits... Live!
1. Something Happened On The Way To Heaven
2. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)
3. Who Said I Would
4. One More Night
5. Don’t Lose My Number
6. Do You Remember?
7. Another Day In Paradise
8. Separate Lives
9. In The Air Tonight
10. You Can’t Hurry Love
11. Two Hearts
12. Sussudio
13. A Groovy Kind of Love
14. Easy Lover
15. Take Me Home
Phil Collins: A Hot Night In Paris
1. Sussudio
2. That’s all
3. Invisible Touch
4. Chips & Salsa
5. Hold On My Heart
6. I Don’t Care Anymore
7. Milestones
8. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)
9. Pick Up The Pieces
10. The Los Endos Suite
