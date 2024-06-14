Returned To The Earth celebrate release of Stalagmite Steeple with video for epic title track

British melodic proggers Returned To The Earth celebrate the release of their brand new album, Stalagmite Steeple, with the release of a new video for the epic nine-minute plus title track, which you can watch below.

Stalagmite Steeple is multi-instrumentalist Robin Peachey's fifth full-length album, a follow-up to last year's Fall Of The Watcher, and has just been released through IQ's Giant Electic Pea label. Earlier this year the track Dark Morality stormed to victory in Prog's Tracks Of The Week feature.

"After three years of writing and recording, it’s very exciting to finally be releasing the new album and I hope people enjoy what we’ve done," exclaims Peachey

"Stalagmite Steeple is the title track and centre piece of the album. It’s a track about grief but continuing to move forward despite the pain. It’s the longest of the six tracks on the album and the idea was to write a song where it continued to evolve and change throughout and no section would repeat."

The six-track Stalagmite Steeple is out now on CD.

