Chili Peppers for Reading and Leeds

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been confirmed as first headliners for next year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

They’re joined on the August bank holiday bill by Twenty One Pilots, Slaves and Crossfaith, among others.

The Reading show takes place at Richfield Avenue on August 26-18, while the Leeds event runs at Brahman Park at the same time.

Organiser Melvin Benn says: “I’m thrilled to announce Red Hot Chili Peppers as a festival exclusive. Their incredible live show will be an unforgettable headline performance at the UK’s biggest music festival.

”We’ve still got some really exciting names to announce and I can’t wait to reveal the rest of the lineup. It’s going to be our best year yet.”

The Chilis’ 11th album is expected in the first half of the year. Frontman Anthony Kiedis recently reported: “We’ve written some songs that I feel are as good as any songs we’ve ever written.”

Tickets are on sale now for both Reading and Leeds.

Reading & Leeds festival bill so far

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Courteneers

Twenty One Pilots

Boy Better Know

Slaves

DJ EZ

Crossfaith

Hinds

Rat Boy