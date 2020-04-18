Ray Wilson, Eivor, Devin Townsend, Genesis, Jordan Rudess and more streams tonight

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Eivor

The Faroese art rocker will be hosting a live stream from her living room this evening via her Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Ray Wilson

The former Genesis singer will be broadcasting a pre-recorded live show through his website at 7pm (BST)

Genesis

The Genesis Film Festival starts tonight with the streaming of their Three Sides Live film from 1983 via the Genesis YouTube page (8pm (BST)

Devin Townsend

Tonight is the first of Devin's three charity shows from his own studio through Stage It this evening at 8pm (BST). Tickets are still available.

Darsombra

The Baltimore heavy pysch band will be streaming live from their Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on