Raven Bush streams brand new single Made Of Stars

Syd Arthur member and producer Raven Bush has streamed his latest single Made Of Stars, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from Bush's upcoming debut solo album Fall Into Noise, which will be released through PRAH Recordings on August 13.

"Something like Made Of Stars is an example of a track that in my head has a whole film to it," explains the multi-instrumentalist. "The first version of this tune was made for a performance at Funkhaus in Berlin, where I had the pleasure of composing music for the inimitable KDV dance ensemble alongside Floating Points and Lotic."

"For me, this piece is about remembering that during the process of change we find ourselves in uncomfortable spaces. And to remember it’s these moments where we grow the most, so hold tight. This is also the first piece of released music that uses my daughter’s voice."

Bush played violin, keyboards and mandolin with Canterbury proggers Syd Arthur, who haven't released any new music since 2016's Apricity. He has previously released two EPs as a solo artist.

Fall Into Noise was recorded at his home studio in Margate, before being given a final stem mix by Ghostculture and then mastered by Rupert Clervaux.

“I think everyone has something absolutely unique about them, you just need to keep carving away till you find the essence of what you want to say,” says Buish. “For me I feel like this record is the first layer of that process.”