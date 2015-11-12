Randy Rhoads’ mother dies aged 95

The mother of late guitarist Randy Rhoads has died aged 95, it’s been announced.

The news was confirmed by former Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rudy Sarzo on his Facebook page.

He says: “The world today has lost one of the most gracious and sweetest ladies I’m blessed to have known, Delores Rhoads. Please keep her and the Rhoads family in your prayers.”

Osbourne also paid tribute to Delores, saying: “I am deeply saddened to hear of Mrs Rhoads’ passing. She was a wonderful woman and will be missed. I have no doubt she is reunited with her son, Randy.”

She founded the Musonia School Of Music in Hollywood after graduating from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree in music. When son Randy received his first guitar, he learned to play and read music at the school.

According to CSUN, Delores said of that time: “He couldn’t have been more than eight years old, maybe younger. But he would sit there and play his heart out because he enjoyed it.

“He was taking things a little on his own even then. His friends flocked to him to listen to his playing, but Randy wouldn’t settle for that simple type of band music to play for his friends.

“He would branch out and do things that I wouldn’t even know, which were probably the current hits of that time.”

No cause of death has been released.

Randy Rhoads and two others were killed on March 19, 1982, when the small plane they were in crashed in Leesburg, Florida. He was 25.