Rammstein’s Till Lindemann unveils his ‘Tilldo’, a bespoke dildo modelled on his stage microphone

With the global touring circuit at a standstill in 2020, many bands have been forced to look at alternative revenue streams to keep their heads above water financially. Countless artists have undertaken ticketed livestream concert experiences in recent months, but to the best of our knowledge, only once has launched a bespoke sex toy.

The ‘Tilldo’, a Mic Vibrator ‘for vaginal completion and anal correspondence’, is just one of the colourful products available now from Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann’s new merchandise website, Doctor Dick.

In cooperation with "WaldMichlsHoldi" (Mein Holdi), the design of the Tilldo is apparently based on the Rammstein vocalist’s stage microphone.

The English translation on the website hails the Tilldo as being “out of this world - and made for you.”

“Our TILLDO with the spirit for the feeling of being completely filled, of being aroused everywhere at the same time, almost going crazy - in the most beautiful way,” the blurb says.

The product is now available for shipping, priced at €169.00. A bargain, frankly.

Elsewhere on the Doctor Dick website, you can pick up a bottle of ‘Golden Shower’, a sparkling drink with gold leaf for €22.95 or a bottle of Doctor Dick vodka, for just €44.95.

Beyond this latest business venture, Lindemann is currently engaged in the creation of a new Rammstein album, at at La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. The album is expected in 2021.

