Ragnarok Juletide is no Christmas joke

An all-star Christmas project featuring members of Nightwish and Sonata Arctica is celebrating its 10th year.

Raskasta Joulua – which translates as Heavy Christmas – includes contributions from bassist Marco Hietala of Nightwish, singer Tony Kakko from Sonata Arctica and Amaranthe vocalist Elise Ryd.

The project’s new album Ragnarok Juletide will be released on November 11 via Spinefarm and, for the first time ever, will include English versions of the songs.

Organisers say there is nothing “jokey” about the project, insisting “the record truly and effectively captures the majesty, the wonder and the glory of the holiday season. The songs are carefully arranged and executed, with flawless musicianship and world-class vocal contributions.

”Ragnarok Juletide will put headbangers in the most festive of moods, regardless of which metal subgenre he or she prefers, from speedy power metal to symphonic epics to dirgey doom. It’s all here.

Founder Erkka Korhonen adds: “It’s amazing that we’re still doing this and that it has grown to these proportions. Every year has been bigger for us and now the tour is one of the biggest annual treks in Finland.

“Even people who haven’t celebrated Christmas for years have found its spirit again through what we do. Since we’ve expanded the vocalist lineup every year, the audience wants to hear our new vocalists on the record. It’ll be fantastic to bring these songs into other countries too.”