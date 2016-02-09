Raging Speedhorn, Monster Magnet in 7-inch split single

UK outfit Raging Speedhorn have teamed up with Monster Magnet to release a split 7-inch single.

Only 300 vinyl pressings will be made available – and it’s being launched to coincide with Raging Speedhorn’s appearance at this year’s Metal Hammer-sponsored Desertfest in London.

The double A-side single features Speedhorn’s Half Way To Hell and Monster Magnet’s Hallucination Bomb. It’ll be released via H42 Records on April 29 – the same day the Camden event gets underway.

Guitarist Jim Palmer says: “Having been a fan of Monster Magnet forever, it’s a real pleasure to be part of this split record. We also feel tremendously honoured that Desertfest chose us as we are big fans of the festival. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Raging Speedhorn returned to the studio last month to beginning work on what will be their first album since 2007’s Before The Sea Was Built.

Meanwhile, Monster Magnet will tour Europe next month in support of 2015’s Cobras And Fire (The Mastermind Redux).

Monster Magnet 2016 European Tour

Mar 07: Bergen Garage, Norway

Mar 08: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Mar 09: Drammen Union Scene, Norway

Mar 10: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Mar 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 14: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 15: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria

Mar 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 18: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 19: London Forum, UK

Mar 21: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Mar 23: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Mar 25: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands

Mar 26: Ostende Zwerver, Belgium

Mar 28: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Mar 31: Budapest A38, Hungary

Apr 02: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

Apr 03: Thessaloniki, Greece