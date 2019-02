Chaotic sludge monsters Raging Speedhorn are back with a brand new song and Metal Hammer has called dibs on the premiere.

Fresh off decimating Hammerfest this past weekend, the band are now gearing up to tour the UK with Will Haven and Palm Reader for what is sure to be an ear-wrecker. Dates below:

Sun 24 May: Sound Control, Manchester Mon 25 May: Duchess, York Tue 26 May: ABC 2, Glasgow Wed 27 May: Academy 2, Newcastle Thu 28 May: Rock City, Nottingham

They also play Bloodstock festival this August. Tickets here.