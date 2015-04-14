Raging Speedhorn launch Pledge drive

Raging Speedhorn have launched a PledgeMusic campaign as they begin work on their sixth studio album.

They’ll release a limited-edition 7-inch single of the track Halfway To Hell next month and have entered the studio to record the follow-up to 2007’s Before The Sea Was Built.

They say they’re planning “a full-length slab of sludge and molten metal” and are offering those who pre-order the album a range of incentives on their Pledge page.

These include updates from the studio, bonus clips, t-shirts, signed colour vinyl pressings, liner note credits and are offering to play at the homes of those who pledge £3000.

They’ll appear at this year’s Bloodstock at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9 and will tour with Will Haven and Palm Reader next month for a run of six UK shows:

May 24: Manchester Sound Control

May 25: York Duchess

May 26: Glasgow ABC 2

May 27: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

May 28: Nottingham Rock City Basement

May 29: Bristol Temples Festival