Rage Against The Machine add tour dates and reveal measures to combat scalpers

Rage Against The Machine have added further shows to their reunion tour.

The band announced a run of 40 shows across North America and Europe earlier this week – and due to demand, they’ve now added gigs in New York, Detroit, Toronto and Washington.

And with tickets for the tour being snapped up, Rage Against The Machine have come up with a plan to try and halt ticket scalpers and get the tickets into the hands of the real fans.

The band say in a statement: “Since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker sites have been listing fake tickets for Rage Against The Machine. We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and, at the same time, raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organisations we support in each city.

“At many concerts, up to 50% of the seating is scooped up by scalpers and then resold to fans at much higher fees. We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the Rage Against The Machine tickets from scalpers, and we are holding in reserve 10% of the seating – random seats throughout each venue – to sell at a higher ticket price, but low enough too undercut the scalpers.

“We will donate 100% of the money over the fees and base ticket price to charities and activist organisations in each city. We are confident this will help many more fans get tickets at face value and put a big dent in the aftermarket gouging.”

Rage Against The Machine add: “We hate scalping as much as you do and will continue to try to find ways to combat it.

“Additionally, we are donating all profits from our first three shows to immigrants’ rights organisations and will be supporting multiple charities and activist organisations throughout the tour.”

Part of the tour will see Rage Against The Machine headline the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK in August. The announcement caused fury among some teenagers, who bombarded social media to vent their anger.

Rage Against The Machine 2020 tour dates

Mar 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX ^

Mar 28: Las Cruces Pan American Center, NM ^

Mar 30: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ ^

Apr 10: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 17: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 21: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA ^

Apr 25: Portland Moda Center, OR ^

Apr 28: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA ^

May 01: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum at the PNE, BC ^

May 03: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB ^

May 05: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB ^

May 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB ^

May 09: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD ^

May 11: Minneapolis Target Center, MN ^

May 14: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO ^

May 16: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO ^

May 19: Chicago United Center, IL

May 23: Boston Boston Calling, MA

Jun 19: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE

Jul 10: East Troy Alpine Valley Music Theatre, WI ^

Jul 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI ^

Jul 15: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI ^

Jul 17: Ottawa Ottawa Bluesfest, ON

Jul 18: Quebec City Festival d’Été de Québec, QC

Jul 21: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON ^

Jul 23: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^

Jul 25: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^

Jul 27: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY ^

Jul 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH ^

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^

Aug 02: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC ^

Aug 04: Washington Capital One Arena DC ^

Aug 05: Washington Capital One Arena DC ^

Aug 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ ^

Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 28: Leeds Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Reading Reading Festival, UK

Sep 01: Paris Rock En Seine Festival, France

Sep 04: Stradbally Laois Electric Picnic, Ireland

Sep 06: Berlin Lollapalooza Berlin, Germany

Sep 08: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic ^

Sep 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL ^

Sep 12: Vienna Stadthalle, AT ^

^ = with Run the Jewels