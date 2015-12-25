Radiohead stream unused Bond theme

Radiohead have streamed their track Spectre, which they wrote for the James Bond movie of the same name.

Thom Yorke and co were the subject of speculation earlier this year that they’d been signed up to write the theme song for the 24th film in the series, starring Daniel Craig.

Bookies suspended betting in July after a customer tried to place a £15,000 wager on the subject.

Now Radiohead say: “We were asked to write a theme tune for the Bond movie Spectre. Yes we were. It didn’t work out – but became something of our own, which we love very much. As the year closes we thought you might like to hear it. Merry Christmas. May the force be with you.”

Earlier this month Yorke wrote a public letter to Santa, asking him to send his children “hope for the future.”

