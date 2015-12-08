Yorke asks Santa for ‘hope for the future’

Radiohead mainman Thom Yorke has contributed to National Letter Writing Day by penning a note to Father Christmas.

He was asked to contribute by Letters Live, who’ll run a series of performance events at London’s Freemasons’ Hall between March 10-15, 2016.

And according to NME, Yorke asks Santa for several special requests.

Yorke says: “Now that I’m 47, if I have any last remaining credit with you, I have just these small requests: That my kids have a beautiful Christmas with love and understanding and peace. Perhaps some heavy snow.

“And can you just send the precious things that will really mean something to them? And can you send them some hope for the future. That is very important.”

He continues: “I won’t ask you to solve the problems of the human race. Those are our problems alone. But perhaps this year you would consider not giving any presents to oil company executives and the politicians whose influence they buy.”

Tickets for Letters Live in London are on sale now via the event’s official website.

