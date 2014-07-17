Radiohead set for Limbs follow-up

Radiohead will begin work on their ninth album in September, guitarist Jonny Greenwood has revealed.

And they’ll allow the follow-up to 2010’s The King Of Limbs to take form organically.

The studio sessions will mark the first time they’ve worked together since ending a world tour three years ago. In the meantime Greenwood has been writing movie scores, frontman Thom Yorke toured his Atoms For Peace side-project with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, and drummer Philip Selway has completed his second solo album, set for launch in October.

Greenwood tells the BBC: “We’re going to start up in September, playing, rehearsing and recording, and see how it’s sounding.”

The guitarist will perform his score for the movie There Will Be Blood alongside his London Contemporary Orchestra at a pair of screenings in London’s Roundhouse on August 6 and 7.