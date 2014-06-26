Philip Selway comes Up For Air

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released Coming Up For Air, the first track from second solo album Weatherhouse.

The 10-track record is due on October 6 via Bella Union, and it’s described as featuring a “generally darker and fuller” sound than 2010’s Familial.

It’s a collaboration with his solo band colleagues Adem Ilhan and Quinta. Selway says: “From the outset we wanted the album to be the three of us, and we covered a lot of instruments between us. Different musicians stretch you; I felt stretched on Weatherhouse, but very enjoyably so.”

He adds of Coming Up For Air: “It’s very much about taking stock of my life – I wanted to convey a sense of release and affirmation. This was the first song we recorded. Immediately it felt in a very different space from Familial.”

The trio will deliver a run of collaborative shows with London’s Rambert Dance Company, starting this weekend.

Weatherhouse tracklist

Coming Up For Air 2. Around Again 3. Let It Go 4. Miles Away 5. Ghosts 6. It Will End In Tears 7. Don’t Go Now 8. Drawn To The Light 9. Waiting For A Sign 10. Turning It Inside Out

Philip Selway: Coming Up For Air