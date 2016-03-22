Radiohead's Thom Yorke guests on Mark Pritchard's Beautiful People

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke appears as a guest vocalist on producer Mark Pritchard’s single Beautiful People.

The song features on Pritchard’s album Under The Sun, released on May 13 via Warp Records. It can be heard below.

Pritchard says: “The original instrumental to Beautiful People is a personal song about loss, hopelessness and chaos, but ultimately the message is love and hope.

“Thom’s contribution to this collaboration captured perfectly what the piece is about. I will be forever grateful to have worked with such a immense talent.”

Radiohead have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico