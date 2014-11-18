Radiohead’s Selway goes Around Again

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has launched a promo for the track Around Again.

It’s lifted from his second solo album Weatherhouse which launched in October via Bella Union. It’s the follow-up to 2010’s Familial.

Selway is joined on the record by multi-instrumentalists Adem Ilan and Quinta and he previously stated the album was “generally darker and fuller” than his debut solo outing – and he revealed they wanted to cover a variety of instruments on his latest recording.

He said: “From the outset we wanted the album to be the three of us, and we covered a lot of instruments between us. Different musicians stretch you; I felt stretched on Weatherhouse, but very enjoyably so.”

Selway will take to the road early next year for a European tour which includes four UK dates.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are working on their ninth album – the follow-up to 2010’s The King Of Limbs.

Feb 11: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

Feb 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 13: Glasgow King Tut’s

Feb 14: Manchester Deaf Institute