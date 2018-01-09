Radiohead reported to be suing Lana Del Rey for her song’s similarity to Creep

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey claims that Radiohead are suing her for allegedly copying their classic 1992 track Creep.

Her song Get Free appears on her latest album Lust For Life, with Del Rey saying that Thom Yorke and co are taking her to court over similarities between the two tracks – although she denies any deliberate imitation.

Del Rey says on Twitter: “It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing.

“I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

Radiohead themselves were sued by songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood over Creep’s similarity to The Hollies’ 1974 track The Air That I Breathe. As a result, both Hammond and Hazlewood are now listed as co-writers.

At the time of writing, there’s been no comment from Radiohead.

Led Zeppelin cleared of plagiarism in Stairway To Heaven trial