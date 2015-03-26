Radiohead classic preserved for posterity

Radiohead’s classic album OK Computer has been added to the US Library Of Congress collection as a result of its cultural importance.

And the government organisation say the 1997 title was selected because of its anti-consumerist theme.

Featuring the singles Paranoid Android, Karma Police, No Surprises and Lucky, the chart-topping follow-up to The Bends received almost universal critical acclaim on release. It was compared to the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album and Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon in terms of musical concept and influence.

Library curator Matt Barton says: “Popular music is not entirely positive in its outlook, shall we say. I think OK Computer really sums a lot of that up.

“I see it as part of an ongoing phenomena in rock music that begins with the Velvet Underground – and the Doors, who are also on the list this year.”

The library selects 25 titles for addition to its National Recording Registry every year, with help from a public vote.

Radiohead are currently working on their ninth album.