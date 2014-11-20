Radiohead in studio 'fumbling'

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood says the band are “fumbling” with work on their ninth album – but they’re enjoying the process.

They regrouped in September to begin studio sessions on the follow-up to 2011’s King Of Limbs, and they’ve made a point of setting no date for completion.

Greenwood tells the BBC: “It’s fun to see everyone again – it’s been a long time coming. We’ve been waiting all of us for a long time.

“It always feels when we start up like we don’t know how to do it. ‘Looking down avenues’ is a very kind way of putting the fumbling we do.

“Every time we try and do it like the last time – because that worked – it never seems to work. So we talk about different approaches, and we’re currently trying a bunch out.”

He adds: “Working with Radiohead is all about repetition, and working slowly.”

Drummer Philip Selway said in September that Radiohead’s best work was still ahead of them, reporting: “There’s a lot of creativity we can do together.”

Meanwhile, the sticksman has released a promo for the track Around Again. It’s lifted from his latest solo album Weatherhouse which launched last month.