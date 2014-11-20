Trending

Radiohead in studio 'fumbling'

Jonny Greenwood says band are enjoying slow, repetitive work on 9th album

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood says the band are “fumbling” with work on their ninth album – but they’re enjoying the process.

They regrouped in September to begin studio sessions on the follow-up to 2011’s King Of Limbs, and they’ve made a point of setting no date for completion.

Greenwood tells the BBC: “It’s fun to see everyone again – it’s been a long time coming. We’ve been waiting all of us for a long time.

“It always feels when we start up like we don’t know how to do it. ‘Looking down avenues’ is a very kind way of putting the fumbling we do.

“Every time we try and do it like the last time – because that worked – it never seems to work. So we talk about different approaches, and we’re currently trying a bunch out.”

He adds: “Working with Radiohead is all about repetition, and working slowly.”

Drummer Philip Selway said in September that Radiohead’s best work was still ahead of them, reporting: “There’s a lot of creativity we can do together.”

Meanwhile, the sticksman has released a promo for the track Around Again. It’s lifted from his latest solo album Weatherhouse which launched last month.

