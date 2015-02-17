Quireboys' 9th album coming in 4-disc set

The Quireboys have announced their ninth album, St Cecilia And The Gypsy Soul, will be launched on March 30 in a four-disc set.
The package comes via Off Yer Rocka Records and includes 2009’s out-of-print Halfpenny Dancer plus two discs covering the unreleased 2010 Halfpenny Dancer live show, featuring fiddles, pedal steel, mandolin, banjo and more.
The 10-track album, recorded in Sweden, will be preceded by an EP called _Gracie B _on March 16.
Quireboys frontman Spike says: “The plan was always to record some new acoustic songs and rework some originals – but the plan changed. The vibe got better and better and we just went with the flow.
“This side of the band needs to heard.”
The band launch their Unplugged And Personal UK tour later this month, followed by an appearance at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July:
Feb 19: Wakefield Warehouse
Feb 20: Grimsby Yardbirds
Feb 21: Bingley Arts Centre
Feb 22: Doncaster Diamond Live
Feb 27: Bolton Railway
Feb 28: Winchester Railway
Mar 01: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge
Mar 06: Chester Live Rooms
Mar 07: Rushden Attic
Mar 08: Leicester Musician
Mar 09: Wolverhampton Robin 2
Mar 11: Evesham Iron Road Rock Bar
Mar 12: Swansea Static
Mar 13: Cardiff Fuel
Mar 15: Norwich Brickmakers
Mar 26: Edinburgh Bannermans
Mar 28: Ballymena Diamond Rock Club
Tracklist
**Disc 1: St Cecilia And The Gypsy Soul **
- Gracie B 02. Land Of My Father 03. St Cecilia 04. The Promise 05. Can’t Hide It Anymore 06. Out Of Your Mind 07. The Hurting Kind 08. Adaline 09. The Best Are Not Forgotten 10. Why Did It Take So Long
Disc 2: Halfpenny Dancer
- There She Goes Again 02. Devil Of A Man 03. Love To Love 04. Mona Lisa Smiled 05. I Cant Stop Loving You 06. Roses & Rings 07. Baby It’s You 08. Hello 09. Pretty Girls 10. He’ll Have To Go 11. Long Time Comin’ 12. Hates To Please 13. King Of New York
Disc 3: Halfpenny Live (Part I)
- There She Goes Again 02. Devil Of A Man 03. Mona Lisa Smiled 04. Love To Love 05. Roses & Rings 06. Pretty Girls 07. Can’t Stop Loving You 08. One For The Road 09. Hello
Disc 4: Halfpenny Live (Part II)
- Hates To Please 02. Long Time Comin’ 03. Have A Drink With Me 04. Late Night Saturday Call 05. Misled 06. I Love This Dirty Town 07. 7 O’Clock 08. I Don’t Love You Anymore