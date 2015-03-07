Queensyrche name Zeuss to produce

Queensryche have started recording their second album with vocalist Todd La Torre - and they’ve named Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris as producer.

The news was confirmed to those who’ve signed up for the PledgeMusic campaign associated with the project.

Drummer Scott Rockenfield says: “Zeuss has a great history of working with some of the top-notch metal and rock bands in the industry. He’s recently done some work with Rob Zombie, so super-fun stuff for us and we’re really excited about it.”

He adds: “We’ve been digging in deep with pre-production and we’re going to start recording all sort of stuff.”

La Torre – who replaced replacedGeoff Tate in controversial circumstances in 2012 – recently said the album would see Queensryche returning to their 80s roots and that 15 songs had been written for their second album since a controversial split with original singer Geoff Tate.

Prior to entering the studio, Queensryche offered fans the opportunity to become investors in their holding company with a limited number of $50,000 shares.

Rockenfield says: “Our PledgeMusic campaign has been really exciting. A lot of the things surrounding the pledge had to do with things we were doing in the studio. We’re going to get all sorts of new updates to you soon.”

Queensryche play three UK dates in August:

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory

Aug 06: London Electric Ballroom

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2