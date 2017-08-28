Queens Of The Stone Age strip down The Way You Used To Do

Queens Of The Stone Age have released a stripped-down performance of their current single The Way You Used To Do. Watch the video above.

The full-power track appears on latest album Villains, which arrived last week.

Despite the title, mainman Josh Homme denied that the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork carried a political message, or that it was directed at US president Donald Trump.

He said: “It’s simply a word that looks fantastic, and a comment on the three versions of every scenario – yours, mine, and what actually happened.

“Everyone needs someone or something to rail against, their villain. Same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.”

Discussing the creative process he reported: “The most important aspect was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question, ‘What do we sound like now?’

“If you can’t make a great first record, you should just stop. But if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn’t evolve, you become a parody of that original sound.”

QOTSA previously confirmed a short run of tour dates in the British Isles – see them below.

Nov 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 21: The O2, London, UK

Nov 23: Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

Nov 24: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

