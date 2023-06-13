Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme reveals he's recovering from cancer

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Homme tells Revolver he had successful surgery to remove the cancer and that the experience only added to the turbulence he was going through as a result of his messy divorce from Brody Dalle.

While he doesn't give details on the cancer, he does confirm he is recovering and that he still suffers some pain from time to time.

Homme says: "I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better.

"Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's fucked up — but will have made me better.

"I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."

Part of Homme's recovery has been spent recording upcoming eighth QOTSA album In Times New Roman…, due for release via Matador this week (June 16).

He describes making music as his therapy and religion, adding: "Over the last couple years, I've done a lot of therapy, but at the end of the day, I understand how to proceed, moving forward with the religion that I use — music.

"For me, it's all personal. When someone says it's not personal, I'm like, 'That's just the lie you tell yourself, motherfucker.' If it's not personal, don't do it.

"I think this is the first time I didn't want to make a record, but I was dealing with a lot of stuff in my personal life. We recorded a lot of stuff. I think I was doing it because when I'm in trouble, this is what I do. This is where I go to get right."

The band will support the new album with a string of shows in 2023. The remaining dates are listed below.

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Aug 12: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town Festival, Brazil

Sep 24: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA