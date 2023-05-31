Queens Of The Stone Age drop trippy new track Carnavoyeur

Queens Of The Stone Age have released a new single Carnavoyeur, lifted from their forthcoming eighth studio album In Times New Roman…, which is scheduled for release on June 16 via Matador.

Carnavoyeur follows on from the recently-released Emotion Sickness, and features a quirky rhythm, embellished by jaunty organs and warping bass, as frontman Josh Homme intones quietly sinister lines such as 'When there's nothing I can do, I smile…'

In Times New Roman is described by QOTSA's 'people' as "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart", and serves as the follow-up to 2017's Villains.

Produced by the band themselves and mixed by Mark Rankin, the new record will be available across all digital platforms and in physical formats, with artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long time collaborator Boneface.

Listen to Carnavoyeur below:

Last week, QOTSA performed live for the first time since 2020 with a powerful performance at Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

This summer, Josh Homme's band will play a short run of UK dates in unconventional venues, including at a seaside amusement park, a castle, and an 18th century cloth hall.

Yesterday (May 30), it was announced that Queens will also be playing at this year's Glastonbury Festival, topping the bill on The Other Stage on June 26.

The UK dates slot into the middle of their summer tour across Europe.

In Times New Roman tracklist:

Obscenery

Paper Machete

Negative Space

Time & Place

Made to Parade

Carnavoyeur

What the Peephole Say

Sicily

Emotion Sickness

Straight Jacket Fitting

(Image credit: QOTSA)

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

Jun 16: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 17: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, The Netherlands

Jun 18: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 20: Halifax The Piece Hall, UK

Jun 22: Margate Dreamland, UK

Jun 23: Cardiff Castle, UK

June 26: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 28: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30: Gdynia Open'er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

Jul 04: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jul 05: Albi Pause Guitare Festival, France

Jul 07: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 08: Lisbon NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Aug 12: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town Festival, Brazil

Sep 24: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA