Queen & Lambert to help London bring in New Year

Queen and Adam Lambert have confirmed they will play a New Year’s Eve gig in central London.

The show – being held at Central Hall Westminster in the shadow of Big Ben – will be broadcast live on BBC One as part of the celebrations and build-up to the countdown.

Drummer Roger Taylor says: “I never imagined we would be around to usher in the year of 2015, what a thrill. We promise you a great night.”

Guitarist Brian May adds: “OK - Let’s Rock into 2015.”

Taylor and May first toured with American Idol star Lambert in 2012. The singer says: “Words can’t describe how excited I am, we are going to kick off 2015 in style.”

The show will be followed by a fireworks display after the clock strikes midnight. BBC One’s coverage will be fronted by Greg James and Gemma Cairney.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via See Tickets.

Lambert and Queen tour the UK next year, with 10 dates on the schedule for January and February.

Jan 13: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 14: Glasgow Hydro

Jan 17: London O2 Arena

Jan 20: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jan 21: Manchester Phones 4 U Arena

Jan 23: Birmingham NIA

Jan 24: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Feb 24: London Wembley Arena

Feb 26: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena