Queen Kwong unveil Get A Witness video

Queen Kwong have released a video for their track Get A Witness.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming debut album, due out on August 28 on CD, vinyl and digital via Dissension Records.

Fronted by Carre Callaway and backed by NIN mainman Trent Reznor, the Los Angeles band features Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland on guitar, former Marilyn Manson bassist Fred Sablan and Awolnation drummer Hayden Scott.

Queen Kwong play at this month’s Reading and Leeds festivals and also at London Brixton Academy on August 27 and Old Blue Last, also in the city, on August 31.

