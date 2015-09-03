Queen Kwong announce UK winter tour

Queen Kwong have announced a UK winter tour which kicks off in London on December 11.
The group – fronted by Carre Callaway and featuring Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland on guitar – released their debut album Get A Witness last month and played at the Reading and Leeds festivals. The lineup is completed by former Marilyn Manson bassist Fred Sablan and Awolnation drummer Hayden Scott.
After the show at London Barfly, the group head out on the road for their first UK show outside of the capital. They stop in Bristol, Cardiff, York, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton and Brighton.
Tickets go on sale from 10am on September 4 (Friday).
QUEEN KWONG UK TOUR 2015
Dec 11: London Barfly
Dec 12: Bristol Louisiana
Dec 13: Cardiff The Globe
Dec 15: York The Dutchess
Dec 16: Glasgow Stereo
Dec 17: Manchester Sound Control
Dec 18: Southampton Joiners
Dec 19: Brighton Green Door Stone