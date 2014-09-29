Queen and Lambert confirm UK tour

Queen have confirmed they will play seven UK arena dates next year with Adam Lambert on vocals.

The shows are part of a wider European tour and start in Newcastle on January 13./o:p

Guitarist Brian May says: “We have a very interesting set design. It’s big and daring. We’re going to do it to the max.”/o:p

Lambert, who appeared on TV show American Idol, has been on a North American tour with Queen this year. On the singer, drummer Roger Taylor says: “Each time we’ve worked with Adam with our music, he’s just the most incredible frontman. He’s sensational. He has this amazing range, because Freddie had a great range. Adam can really cover it.”/o:p

Queen will release new album Queen Forever on November 10, featuring three previously unreleased Freddie Mercury tracks./o:p

Queen With Adam Lambert 2015 UK tour