Queen and Lambert confirm UK tour

By Classic Rock  

Band to play seven arena shows in January 2015

Queen have confirmed they will play seven UK arena dates next year with Adam Lambert on vocals.

The shows are part of a wider European tour and start in Newcastle on January 13./o:p

Guitarist Brian May says: “We have a very interesting set design. It’s big and daring. We’re going to do it to the max.”/o:p

Lambert, who appeared on TV show American Idol, has been on a North American tour with Queen this year. On the singer, drummer Roger Taylor says: “Each time we’ve worked with Adam with our music, he’s just the most incredible frontman. He’s sensational. He has this amazing range, because Freddie had a great range. Adam can really cover it.”/o:p

Queen will release new album Queen Forever on November 10, featuring three previously unreleased Freddie Mercury tracks./o:p

Queen With Adam Lambert 2015 UK tour

  • Jan 13: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena * Jan 14: Glasgow Hydro * Jan 17: London O2 Arena * Jan 20: Leeds First Direct Arena * Jan 21: Manchester Phones 4U Arena * Jan 23: Birmingham NIA * Jan 24: Nottingham Capital FM Arena