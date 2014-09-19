Queen confirm Freddie album

Queen have confirmed the release of Queen Forever, featuring three unreleased Freddie Mercury tracks, on November 10 via Virgin Records.
The compilation comes with There Must Be More To Life Than This, the iconic frontman’s duet with Michael Jackson; previously unfinished song Let Me In Your Heart Again; and a stripped-down ballad version of Love Kills, his collaboration with Giorgio Moroder.
Guitarist Brian May says the rest of the album includes hits, classics and “things we have collected that are representative of our growth, rather than the big hits.”
Producer William Orbit, who worked on the Jackson track, says: “When I first played it in my studio I opened a trove of delights. Hearing Michael Jackson’s vocals was stirring – so vivid, so cool, and poignant; it was like he was in the studio singing live. With Freddie’s vocal solo on the mixing desk, my appreciation for his gift was taken to an even higher level.”
Virgin say: “Queen Forever. Forever? Who can tell? But for now we can be certain that this highly rewarding collection of Queen new, rare, and at their most accomplished, more than serves to uphold the band’s indisputable place in music history and is certain to earn a prized place in music collections for a long time to come.”
Queen Forever is available for pre-order in standard single CD and deluxe 2CD formats.
Tracklist
CD1
Let Me In Your Heart Again
Love Kills – The Ballad
There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix)
Play The Game
Dear Friends
You’re My Best Friend
Love Of My Life
Drowse
You Take My Breath Away
Spread Your Wings
Long Away
Lily Of The Valley
Don’t Try So Hard
Bijou
These Are The Days Of Our Lives
Nevermore
Las Palabras De Amor
Who Wants To Live Forever
CD2
I Was Born To Love You
Somebody To Love
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Friends Will Be Friends
Jealousy
One Year of Love
A Winters Tale
‘39
Mother Love
It’s A Hard Life
Save Me
Made in Heaven
Too Much Love Will Kill You
Sail Away Sweet Sister
The Miracle
Is This The World We Created
In The Lap Of The Gods…Revisited
Forever