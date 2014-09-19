Queen confirm Freddie album

Queen have confirmed the release of Queen Forever, featuring three unreleased Freddie Mercury tracks, on November 10 via Virgin Records.

The compilation comes with There Must Be More To Life Than This, the iconic frontman’s duet with Michael Jackson; previously unfinished song Let Me In Your Heart Again; and a stripped-down ballad version of Love Kills, his collaboration with Giorgio Moroder.

Guitarist Brian May says the rest of the album includes hits, classics and “things we have collected that are representative of our growth, rather than the big hits.”

Producer William Orbit, who worked on the Jackson track, says: “When I first played it in my studio I opened a trove of delights. Hearing Michael Jackson’s vocals was stirring – so vivid, so cool, and poignant; it was like he was in the studio singing live. With Freddie’s vocal solo on the mixing desk, my appreciation for his gift was taken to an even higher level.”

Virgin say: “Queen Forever. Forever? Who can tell? But for now we can be certain that this highly rewarding collection of Queen new, rare, and at their most accomplished, more than serves to uphold the band’s indisputable place in music history and is certain to earn a prized place in music collections for a long time to come.”

Queen Forever is available for pre-order in standard single CD and deluxe 2CD formats.

Tracklist

CD1

Let Me In Your Heart Again

Love Kills – The Ballad

There Must Be More To Life Than This (William Orbit Mix)

Play The Game

Dear Friends

You’re My Best Friend

Love Of My Life

Drowse

You Take My Breath Away

Spread Your Wings

Long Away

Lily Of The Valley

Don’t Try So Hard

Bijou

These Are The Days Of Our Lives

Nevermore

Las Palabras De Amor

Who Wants To Live Forever

CD2

I Was Born To Love You

Somebody To Love

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Friends Will Be Friends

Jealousy

One Year of Love

A Winters Tale

‘39

Mother Love

It’s A Hard Life

Save Me

Made in Heaven

Too Much Love Will Kill You

Sail Away Sweet Sister

The Miracle

Is This The World We Created

In The Lap Of The Gods…Revisited

Forever