Queen and Adam Lambert: first night video & pics

Queen kicked off their US tour with Adam Lambert at the United Centre in Chicago.

Brian May has described the tour as “one last swing around, one last gallop, and we’ll see how it goes”, and adds, “we haven’t done it for a long time and I don’t know how long we’re going to be capable of doing this kind of thing.” Judge for yourself below, in a fifty-second clip of We Will Rock You, courtesy of Queen and Adam Lambert.

Gallery: All pics Neal Preston

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

FIRST NIGHT SET LIST:

Now I’m Here

Stone Cold Crazy

Another One Bites the Dust

Fat Bottomed Girls

In the Lap of the Gods

Seven Seas of Rhye

Killer Queen

Somebody to Love

I Want it All

Love of My Life

’39

These are the Days of Our Lives

Drum duet (Roger Taylor and son)

Under Pressure

Love Kills

Who Wants to Live Forever

Guitar solo (Brian May)

Tie Your Mother Down

Radio Ga Ga

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

The Show Must Go On

Bohemian Rhapsody

Encore:

We Will Rock You

We are the Champions