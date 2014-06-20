Queen and Adam Lambert: first night video & pics

Queen kicked off their US tour with Adam Lambert at the United Centre in Chicago.
Brian May has described the tour as “one last swing around, one last gallop, and we’ll see how it goes”, and adds, “we haven’t done it for a long time and I don’t know how long we’re going to be capable of doing this kind of thing.” Judge for yourself below, in a fifty-second clip of We Will Rock You, courtesy of Queen and Adam Lambert.
Gallery: All pics Neal Preston
FIRST NIGHT SET LIST:
Now I’m Here
Stone Cold Crazy
Another One Bites the Dust
Fat Bottomed Girls
In the Lap of the Gods
Seven Seas of Rhye
Killer Queen
Somebody to Love
I Want it All
Love of My Life
’39
These are the Days of Our Lives
Drum duet (Roger Taylor and son)
Under Pressure
Love Kills
Who Wants to Live Forever
Guitar solo (Brian May)
Tie Your Mother Down
Radio Ga Ga
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
The Show Must Go On
Bohemian Rhapsody
Encore:
We Will Rock You
We are the Champions